After My Husband Died, My SIL Tried to Take Everything—But I Had My Kids to Protect

Hey Bright Side!

When my husband, Jake, passed away, I felt like the world as I knew it had come to an end. The grief was crushing, but it was also overwhelming to realize that the money he left behind was all we had.

I wasn’t just mourning the loss of my partner; I was suddenly solely responsible for our kids’ future. I was determined to use what little we had wisely, to ensure that my kids and I could live without constant worry. But I never expected what would come next.

It started with my sister-in-law, who called me one afternoon, asking for money. She said, “Jake would have wanted this.” My husband had been generous, but I was trying to be practical, not indulgent.

It wasn’t just one call. More came from his family. His brother, his aunt, and even some distant cousins, all asking for their share. It felt like a never-ending flood of guilt trips and demands.

Then one evening, I found my daughter sitting on the couch, looking downcast. “Auntie’s been calling me a lot,” she said. “She says you’re a bad person, and that daddy’s mad at us.” I told her to ignore them, that none of it was true, but I could see the doubt creeping in.