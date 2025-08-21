I Refuse to Move In With My Daughter to Sacrifice My Life for Hers

Hi Bright Side,

I (64F) live 2,000 miles away in my dream retirement home. My daughter wants me to sell everything and relocate to be her free babysitter. I refused.

“You don’t love your grandchildren!” she yelled. At 2 a.m. my son-in-law called screaming: “Your daughter is crying herself to sleep because her own mother abandoned her!”

For weeks, the calls kept coming. My daughter painted a picture of being overwhelmed with three kids under 10, claiming she desperately needed my help. She said they couldn’t afford daycare and that I was being selfish for choosing my “fancy retirement lifestyle” over my family’s needs.

I felt terrible and almost gave in several times. But something didn’t feel right about the urgency and manipulation tactics. When I offered to help financially with childcare instead, she got angry and said money wasn’t the solution—only my physical presence would work.

Then my neighbor, who knows my daughter from her rare visits, mentioned something that made my stomach drop. She’d seen my daughter’s social media posts about their recent expensive renovations and luxury vacations.

When I looked myself, I found posts about their new pool, kitchen remodel, and trips to Europe—all while claiming they were financially struggling. But the real shock came when I called my daughter’s neighbor under the pretense of wanting to send the kids a care package.

She told me my daughter had been bragging about her plan to get me to move in so they could sell my house and use the equity for their business venture. Apparently, she’d been telling people her “inheritance was locked up in Mom’s property” and she needed to access it now.

I’m heartbroken that my own child would manipulate me this way, but I need advice on how to handle this situation without destroying our relationship completely.

Sincerely,

Patricia