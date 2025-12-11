I Refuse to Pay Into My Stepson’s College Fund—I’m Not His ATM

Dear Bright Side,

My wife and I have been married for 13 years and have 2 kids together. My wife also has a son from a previous relationship. For years, we were the family I hoped we’d be, but recently things took a turn for the worst.

We decided to open a college fund for the kids. I paid 70% of the agreed amount for our 2 kids, and she paid for her son. It was going well for a few years, but then her son found the account statement and he snapped.

He said I was being unfair and treating my kids better because they were my blood. That I was treating him like extra luggage because he had a different father. I tried to explain that it was actually his mom’s choice. She had spoken to his dad, and they were splitting his share between them.

But he didn’t want to hear it. He disappeared for a few days after that, and when he returned things were just as tense. He refused to speak to me or his mom, and only spoke to my kids if he really had to. My wife tried to find out what was going on, but he just brushed her off.