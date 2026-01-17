I Refuse to Return My Late Colleague’s Paycheck, Now His Widow Is Furious

Hi, Bright Side!

I’m 39, a single father, and my coworker James was like family to me. We worked together for years, and we’d been best friends since college.

James passed suddenly, and a few weeks later, his final commission check, about $12,000, was sent to me by mistake. Payroll admitted it was an error tied to how the deal was logged. Before they could fix it, his widow started calling me nonstop, screaming that I was stealing from her children and telling anyone who would listen that I was a thief.

Here’s the part she leaves out. James had been raising his special-needs son alone for three years after she walked away with their other kids. I was there for everything: doctor visits, therapy appointments, and nights when James needed help. His son calls me “Uncle.”

The night before James died, his ex called him asking about money and said she planned to put their disabled son into a care facility so she could “manage the others better.” She didn’t ask how the boy was doing. She asked what James had saved.

Now she says the money is for the kids, but I know exactly what she’s planning. It’s not for them. It’s to send that boy away.

I’m keeping the money because I believe it belongs with the child James devoted his life to protecting, for therapy, special education, and a home full of people who actually love him. I know legally this is complicated, and I know how it looks from the outside.

But if you were in my place, would you hand it over anyway? Would you trust someone who already walked away once? Am I wrong for choosing what I think James would have wanted, even if it means being called a villain?

Sincerely,

Paul