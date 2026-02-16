I Refuse to Sacrifice Everything for My 40-Year-Old Daughter’s Dream Career

Hi Bright Side,

I’m a mom in my 60s. My daughter is 40 and has two kids.

About a month ago, she told me she wants to quit her $70K job and go back to school for psychology. She asked if she could move in with me for a bit. No rent. Just until she “gets on her feet.”

I didn’t react well at all. I told her she’s too old to start over. That going back to school at her age is unrealistic. I said this is the kind of thing people do in their 20s, not when you have kids and responsibilities.

She’s already tried a lot. Teaching. Marketing. Nonprofit work. None of it really stuck. I basically told her she needs to stop chasing ideas and accept reality.

She didn’t fight me on it. She didn’t cry. She just picked up her keys and left. I thought she was being dramatic and that she’d cool off.

That same night, my grandson called me crying. Like full-on sobbing. He could barely talk. He kept saying, “Grandma, please come. Mom won’t wake up.”

Then he sent me a picture. I nearly dropped my phone. She was lying on the couch, completely pale, eyes closed. So I rushed over.