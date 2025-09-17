I Refuse to Sacrifice My Social Life to Become a Free Babysitter

Dear Bright Side,



At 67, I am retired and widowed. My coffee dates with my friends and my daily Pilates classes are what make me feel alive.

But now, my daughter wants me to start babysitting my 2-year-old grandson because she’s going back to work. This means I will be staying home all morning.

I told her, “Sorry. You know how much I love you, but I won’t stop my life to help your family!” She smiled and left without a word.

The next day, I got a horrifying call. It was my daughter telling me in a cold, distant voice, “If your social life and friends come before us... then you can forget that you have a family!”

She hung up and stopped taking my calls.



So, I visited her at her place. To my horror, I saw my grandson through the window being held by a woman I had never seen before.

I knocked, and this woman opened the door. She told me that my daughter had hired her as a babysitter and requested that I have no contact with my grandson. This woman didn’t even let me step inside the house.

I am shocked by my daughter’s attitude. Does she have the right to erase me from my grandchild’s life just because I refused to dedicate my entire mornings to him?



I chose to put myself first, and now I feel like I’m being punished for it.

Do you have any advice for me?



Yours,

Donna