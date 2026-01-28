I Refused to Be the Office’s “Go-To” Holiday Backup Just Because I’m Single

The woman explained, “I took the issue to HR, and they simply said the manager is the one who determines the schedule, and no work rules were broken. Well, her plan backfired as I turned in my notice, and my last day will be the day before Thanksgiving. Since I quit, my co-worker now has to work Thanksgiving and Christmas.

My other co-workers are saying I am a jerk for not just sucking it up and working Christmas and letting my other co-worker have Christmas with her baby. Normally, I do work all the holidays so people can have time with their family. I have for the past six years! The one time I want to do something special with my family, I am the villain. I do not feel I am wrong here since I requested the time off and made plans accordingly.

I will greatly miss my job, as I loved the hospital where I worked and the unit I was in. However, it is time for reflection and to put me first, something I have not done since my husband passed. Since nursing jobs are plentiful, I plan on taking the entire month of December off and looking for a new job in the new year.”