I Refused to Give My Brother My $40K Wedding Fund—My Family’s Revenge Was Brutal

Hello, Bright Side,

I don’t even know where to start. This still feels like a bad dream. I’ve been saving up for my wedding for YEARS. Finally hit $40K. Thought I had everything under control, felt proud, excited, and ready to start this next chapter.

Then my brother’s business collapsed. Totally his bad luck, and I feel for him, but it’s not my responsibility.

Cue my parents. They suddenly decided I should “help” him and demanded I give him the money. I said no. Flat out. My dad lost it. Yelled at me in front of everyone, “We raised a selfish daughter!”