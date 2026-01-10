You were right to cut them off. Parents who clearly showed you they valued your brother more don’t get to demand support from you now that you succeeded
My Parents Refused to Fund My Education, So I Turned the Tables on Them
In many families, gender bias and unequal treatment can lead to lifelong resentment and complicated dynamics. When parents favor one child over another or expect financial support later, it often leaves the overlooked child grappling with guilt, boundaries, and self-worth.
Anna’s story:
Hello Bright Side,
So, here’s the deal. Growing up, my parents flat-out refused to pay for my education. My brother? Totally funded, tuition, books, the whole shebang. When I confronted my dad about it, he said something that still makes my blood boil: “You’re a girl, you’ll get married.” Yeah. That was apparently his life plan for me: charm a guy and live happily ever after. Spoiler alert: not exactly my dream. Fast forward years of struggling alone, scraping by, working hard, and I finally became a surgeon.
I also got married. Life was good. Then out of nowhere, my mom calls. And she’s begging me to lie to my in-laws. She literally wanted me to say that my parents had funded my education. Why? Because my in-laws were disgusted by the blatant discrimination I faced, and apparently, my parents couldn’t handle the shame. I couldn’t even process the audacity, but here’s the kicker, now my parents are demanding I support them financially. Their logic: “Now that you’re married to a rich man, you OWE us for raising you as someone who could attract a good husband.”
I’m sitting here like, excuse me? The same people who denied me opportunities are now expecting me to bankroll them because I “turned out okay”? Honestly, I’m struggling with whether I should even engage. Part of me wants to cut them off entirely, but another part, I dunno, maybe I’m overreacting? Bright Side, would it be unreasonable for me to decline financial support for them? Or should I somehow “play along” to keep the peace?
Thank you,
Anna.
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Anna! Just know that your experiences are valid, and you deserve support and respect while figuring out the next steps.
- Say no without justifying — You’re going to feel pressure to explain why you won’t help, but honestly, you don’t owe them a speech. A firm “No, I can’t” is enough. Anything else just invites debate. Short, clear, unapologetic, that’s your new mantra.
- Don’t rewrite your story for them — Lying to cover their embarrassment for your in-laws? Nope. That’s a trap. Stick to the truth, it’s messy, but it’s yours. If your in-laws respect you, they’ll respect honesty more than a fake story. Your narrative doesn’t need polishing for anyone else.
- Protect your marriage and mental space — Your parents’ antics can spill into your home if you let them. Have your SO back you up, and create a united front. You don’t need to carry their drama alone. Even a small phrase like “We’re handling our finances privately” keeps their expectations in check.
Despite the challenges, many individuals find strength and independence by setting boundaries and prioritizing their own well-being. Over time, focusing on personal growth and supportive relationships can help heal old wounds and create a more balanced, fulfilling life.
Comments
People acting like you owe anything to the ones who told you to rely on marriage instead of supporting your education are nuts. That’s entitlement