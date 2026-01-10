My Parents Refused to Fund My Education, So I Turned the Tables on Them

I also got married. Life was good. Then out of nowhere, my mom calls. And she’s begging me to lie to my in-laws. She literally wanted me to say that my parents had funded my education. Why? Because my in-laws were disgusted by the blatant discrimination I faced, and apparently, my parents couldn’t handle the shame. I couldn’t even process the audacity, but here’s the kicker, now my parents are demanding I support them financially. Their logic: “Now that you’re married to a rich man, you OWE us for raising you as someone who could attract a good husband.”