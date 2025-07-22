I Refused to Co-Sign My Son’s Loan—Being a Parent Doesn’t Mean Being His Bank

“When my son asked me to co-sign a large loan ‘just to help him qualify,’ I hesitated. He said it was for ‘a business opportunity,’ but I knew his version of business usually meant crypto, drop-shipping, or gaming apps.

I said no.

He exploded. Called me controlling, selfish, said I ‘never supported his dreams.’ Then he stopped speaking to me.

A month later, my sister forwarded me a GoFundMe link. He’d posted a long sob story, claiming I’d ‘abandoned’ him and ‘left him in debt.’ Friends, strangers—even extended family—had donated. Thousands.

Then I saw the update: ‘Thanks to everyone’s kindness, I made it! Launching soon!’

I didn’t comment. I didn’t donate. But I quietly reported the fundraiser. Why?

Because I’d learned through a mutual friend what he really spent the money on: a luxury vacation in Bali and a rented Tesla ‘to feel successful.’

He still doesn’t talk to me.

And I still don’t regret saying no.

Sometimes the hardest parenting move is letting your kid fall—without padding the ground beneath them.”