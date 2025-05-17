I Refused to Give Up My Seat to a Pregnant Woman, Now Everyone Thinks I’m a Monster

I was genuinely excited about flying out to see my family—it had been too long, and I was counting down the days.



When I booked my ticket, I chose an aisle seat and even paid extra for it. As I waited for takeoff, a woman approached me. She was pregnant. She asked if I’d mind switching seats. I started to nod until I saw where she wanted me to go.

That’s when I realized she was asking if I’d mind switching seats so she could be closer to the bathroom. I paused, unsure of how to respond. I have a special medical condition that means I sometimes need quick access to the restroom, and being on the aisle gives me that bit of security. That was the reason why I chose to pay for the aisle seat.

I completely understood her need—it was valid, and I genuinely sympathized with her. But saying yes would have put me at risk. What she didn’t know is that my choice wasn’t random or selfish. That seat was important for my health. And again, it wasn’t cheap—I had deliberately spent more to reserve it.

I felt stuck between doing what felt kind and doing what I knew was necessary for my own well-being. It’s one of those moments that still lingers in my mind, not because I made the wrong choice, but because sometimes, the right choice isn’t easy at all.