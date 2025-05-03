Flight Attendant Shares Her Secret Revenge on Rude Passengers Who Won’t Swap Seats

Mitra Amirzadeh is no ordinary flight attendant. Based in Florida, Mitra’s been soaring the skies long enough to know how to deal with tricky situations. While most of us might get a little uncomfortable asking a stranger to switch seats, Mitra has mastered the art of turning this uncomfortable moment into an entertaining one.

On approximately 80% of her flights, someone will ask to swap seats, especially to help a family sit together. But what happens when a passenger says “no” to moving? That’s when Mitra steps in with her signature move.

“If they refuse to move for a family with kids, I hand them a juice box and say, ’Here, you’re now babysitting,’” Mitra revealed in a viral video.

And guess what? It almost always works.