I Refused to Hand Over My Inheritance to My Brother—His Choices Are Not My Problem

Dear Bright Side,

When my mom passed away, she left everything to me: the house, her savings, every last detail was clear in her will. My brother got nothing. He hadn’t spoken to her in seven years. Not even when she was diagnosed with dementia.

I was the one who took her to appointments, sat with her during long evenings, and listened when she talked about memories she was afraid would fade. I didn’t do it expecting anything. I did it because she was my mom.