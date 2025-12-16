I Refused to Host My Ex-Husband and His New Family for Christmas, and Now I’m the Bad Guy

My ex-husband and I have been divorced for just over 5 years now. Our divorce was extremely difficult for me and our kids (currently aged 11 and 9) because we did not part on good terms.

At the time I asked for a divorce, I had just learned that he had been cheating on me for several years and was being DNA tested for 6 potential children he may have fathered during our marriage. My ex-husband ran through every excuse for what he did and attempted to convince me numerous times to stay, but I wasn’t having it, and I called time on our marriage as soon as I knew what he was up to.

It turned out that 5 of the 6 potential kids were his, and he attempted to involve me in discussions with their mothers. I told him none of that had anything to do with me. I have never talked to those women nor to those kids.

But that’s not all. It turned out he already knew about two other kids being biologically who were born during our marriage. They ended up living with him a year after our divorce, and their mother doesn’t appear to be around.

He’s had 5 other children on top of that, and two of them also live with him full-time. The other kids, I don’t know if he sees them or not. I just know they exist.