I Refused to Let My Ex’s New Wife Homeschool My Kids

Dear Bright Side,



I share two kids with my ex. After our divorce, we stayed civil for the sake of our children. But he recently got remarried, and his wife is trying her best to complicate matters.

His new wife insisted on homeschooling them. I asked her why she thought it would be better for them. She said that she believed it was unfair for her children to see mine go to school.



But I could tell it wasn’t the real reason, so I pushed back. Eventually, she admitted that her children weren’t good at school. They always failed so she started homeschooling them so they could pay more attention to the materials. And she didn’t want my children to be better at school than hers.



I was furious and wanted to refuse. But I decided to ask my children how they would feel about it. My kids also refused the idea. They enjoy their school and don’t want to lose their friends because their stepmother insists on it.



So I put my foot down and told her that it wasn’t happening. That’s when his wife lost it. She accused me of encouraging jealousy and not supporting her dreams of becoming a home school teacher.



So, I told her that this decision was made by my children and I would support it because her request is unfair. They weren’t ready to uproot their lives for her dream, and I wasn’t going to let them do it, either.



That’s when things became tense. My ex-husband asked for the custody agreement to be reviewed so he could get full custody and give her what she wanted. He claimed that I didn’t have my children’s best interests at heart and that I was harming their future out of spite.



When the claim was filed, my lawyer, and he started to do some digging. He checked all of my children’s records and dug a little deeper into their stepmother’s past. When my lawyer was done, he found out that she had contacted their school.



She was requesting their records without my knowledge or consent. That’s when things became real. It wasn’t just an awkward conversation anymore. She was trampling over my boundaries.



Later, it was my turn to pick up the kids from school, but when I got there, I saw the principal, and she told me that my ex is trying to pull the kids out of the school. That night, I called my ex-husband.



I told him what his wife had done and made my stance clear. That woman would have no say in my children’s lives, and that was not up for a debate.