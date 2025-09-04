I Gave Birth Without My Mom Because She Chose to Attend My Sister’s Delivery Instead

"Hi Bright Side,

I’m still reeling from what happened, and I don’t know who else to talk to. My sister, Clara, and I have always been close, even with a six-year age gap. She’s the baby of the family, and my mom has always been a little extra protective of her. I never saw it as a problem until this past week.

We both ended up pregnant around the same time, due just a month apart. We joked about it, buying matching baby outfits and talking about how our kids would be best friends. Our due dates were close, and we were both huge. Last week, I started having contractions in the middle of the night. I called my mom, trying to keep my voice calm, and she said she was on her way. She’d be at the hospital as soon as she could. Not five minutes later, my phone rang. It was Clara. She was crying, saying her water had broken.

My mom immediately said, “I will go to Clara first, she’s younger, and she’s never been through this before.” Then, she added, “You’ll cope on your own.”

That was the first time I felt like I was second on the list. I told her I understood, and she hung up. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. As soon as she was cleaned up and in my arms, I texted my mom to let her know. I was so excited to tell her.

Her response completely gutted me. “Your sister’s baby is so beautiful! You have to see her! I’ll come by after she’s settled.” It was like my news didn’t matter. She didn’t even ask how I was doing. Just “Your sister’s baby is so beautiful.” My baby is beautiful, too. She’s perfect. But it felt like my mom didn’t care.



We came home from the hospital yesterday. My mom still hasn’t come by. She sent a text this morning, “Just checking in, hope you’re all doing well! Thinking of you!”

I didn’t reply. I don’t know what to say. I know I should be happy for Clara, and I am, but I feel so hurt. I can’t help but think about how my mom was a huge part of my first baby’s birth, and with this one, she wasn’t there at all. I don’t know what to do. Should I say something to her? Or should I just let it go and try to move on?"