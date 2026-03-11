I Refused to Skip Dessert—My Easy Sugar-Free Pie Won Even My MIL

Let me be honest about Linda from the beginning. Linda is the kind of woman who irons her dish towels. Who started preparing Christmas dinner in October. Who once told me, while looking directly at my store-bought birthday cake, that “some people simply weren’t meant for the kitchen.”

She didn’t say it cruelly — that was almost worse. She said it the way you’d state the weather.

Every Sunday, I sat at her table while she served food that had taken her all day, and I felt the quiet, unspoken message underneath every dish: This is what love looks like. Can you do this? I couldn’t. And she knew it.