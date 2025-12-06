I Refused to Train a New Hire for Free—I’m Not Here to Be Exploited

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve worked for five years with no promotion and no raise. One day, my boss asked me to train a new hire after work. There was no extra pay, so I said no. He smiled and said, “It’s ok, I’ll find someone else.” I went home.

The next morning, my blood boiled when I saw my approved one-week leave had been cancelled overnight. I went straight to my boss. He shrugged and said, “We have inventory coming. I need all hands on deck.”

I told him he couldn’t just cancel leave without talking to me. He smirked and said, “Next time, try being a team player.”