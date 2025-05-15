I Said No to a Family Trip—And Faced the Fallout at Home

“This year, though, we were facing a lot of financial issues and are in the middle of major home renovations now — around $70k — and we have no savings. All the renovation costs are being added onto our mortgage. On top of that, my husband intends to put the holiday expenses on his credit card. So I refused to agree to an overseas trip under these circumstances.

I suggested we scale back this year — maybe rent a cottage for a week instead — so we could brace for any unexpected renovation costs. But my husband completely rejected the idea. He insists he deserves a proper break because of how hard he works. We’ve been arguing about it for weeks.

Then last week, he told the kids that I didn’t want to go on holiday and made them choose: come away with him or stay home with me. Our daughter chose to go with him, but our son said he wanted to stay.”