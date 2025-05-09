I Rent My House to Family and Watch It Ruin Our Relationship

Dear Bright Side!

I have two houses—one for my family and the other rented to my brother’s family for a year. He asked to delay the rent due to some issues, and I agreed. But the next month, he delayed again, saying he’d sort it out soon.

I decided to visit and check, and when the door opened, I froze in shock. I saw strangers inside, and they looked at me, confused. I didn’t recognize them, so I immediately called my brother. It turned out he had borrowed money from that family to start a business, but couldn’t pay it back. Instead, he had promised them a place to stay for a few months until the debt was settled.

I feel hurt because my brother never told me or asked for permission to make such a decision. What should I do now?