Good for you!!! Your sister was wrong, you didn't "choose a party over family." You chose respect. Ignore her posts, she thinks she's getting power over you. Not responding takes it away.
I Said No to Bringing Kids to My Wedding—It’s My Day, Not a Kindergarten
Weddings are supposed to be magical, but they also bring out everyone’s opinions. One of our readers wrote in with a dilemma many couples face: she wanted her big day to be adults-only. No tantrums in the aisle, no crying during vows, no running between tables.
The letter:
“Hi Bright Side,
When my fiancé and I started planning our wedding, one of the first rules we agreed on was no kids. We love our nieces and nephews, but we wanted one day that was about us — no screaming, no running down the aisle, no crying during vows. Just adults celebrating.
We put it clearly on the invitations: ‘Adults Only Reception.’ Most people respected it.
But my sister called immediately, furious. She has three kids under 7 and said leaving them wasn’t an option. She argued that ‘family means kids’ and accused me of being selfish. I told her I wasn’t asking forever — just one evening. She refused.
Then my future mother-in-law chimed in. She said banning kids was ‘cold’ and would make the wedding feel ‘unwelcoming.’ I asked her if she wanted my first dance drowned out by a toddler tantrum. That ended the conversation — but the tension grew.
The breaking point came when my sister announced she’d still be bringing the kids, no matter what the invite said. I stood my ground: ‘If you show up with them, you won’t be let in.’
The day of the wedding, my sister didn’t come. She posted on Facebook about how I ‘chose a party over family.’
Honestly? It hurt. But when I walked down the aisle in peace and exchanged vows without interruption, I knew I made the right call.
It was my day — not a kindergarten.
Am I wrong?
Lena.”
Is It Okay to Say “No Kids” at a Wedding?
Absolutely. Many etiquette experts agree it’s completely appropriate to set this boundary — especially if your wedding is formal or held in the evening.
As San Francisco—based wedding planner Joyce Scardina Becker explains, adults-only celebrations are easier to justify in these settings. Nashville planner Karen Kaforey adds that the “no kids” rule tends to work best when most guests are local, since parents can arrange childcare nearby.
How to Tell Guests Your Wedding Is Adults-Only (Without Drama).
Deciding whether kids are welcome at your wedding can spark debate — but once you’ve made the call, the key is clarity. Subtle hints won’t cut it. Writing only the parents’ names on the invite can easily be misunderstood. Instead, spell it out gently with a line like: “We kindly ask for an adults-only celebration” or “Our wedding will be child-free — thank you for understanding.”
If you are including kids, make that clear too. List their names on the invitation, or write “The Smith Family” if everyone’s invited.
For extra thoughtfulness, reach out to parents personally. A quick call lets you explain your choice, offer any childcare ideas you’ve arranged, and check whether they’ll be able to attend.
At the end of the day, it’s simple: your wedding, your rules. Just be honest, give plenty of notice, and trust that the people who matter most will respect your wishes.
Whether or not children are on the guest list, what matters most is that your wedding reflects you — and the people who love you will celebrate that choice.
10 Stories That Remind Us to Love Our Family, Even When It’s Not Perfect