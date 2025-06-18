I Thought I Was Helping My Best Friend—Turns Out She Was Using Me

I moved abroad last year for work. Before I left, my best friend, Anna, told me she was tight on money, so I offered her my small one-bedroom apartment to live in for free until she got back on her feet. I figured it was the least I could do, especially since she had supported me years ago when I was going through my own struggles and had nowhere to go. I truly felt like I was returning the favor.

While I was living abroad, I checked in with her now and then. Every time I asked how things were going, she said things were getting better. She said she was picking up some freelance work, had started saving a little, and felt more stable. I always told her not to rush — she could stay as long as she needed. She always thanked me and said she was so lucky to have a friend like me.

But then, a few months ago, I came home for a surprise visit. I thought it would be fun to show up with dinner and catch up in person. I still had a spare key, so I let myself into the apartment... and was stunned to find a man I’d never seen before standing in the living room.