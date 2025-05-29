Michael Jackson’s Daughter Stuns at Fashion Week, but One Photo Detail Sparked Outrage
Paris Jackson needs no introduction. With her unique blend of bohemian, rocker, and haute couture styles, she has become a prominent figure at the world’s most important fashion weeks. As a special guest of the iconic fashion house Chloé, Paris attended the Paris Fashion Week fall-winter 2025 show, followed by an exclusive dinner with other fashion world celebrities. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until a seemingly innocent gesture unleashed a wave of unexpected criticism. What made the networks explode? We’ll tell you all about it.
Who is Paris Jackson?
If you still only associate Paris Jackson with being “Michael Jackson’s daughter,” then you’re stuck in 2010. Paris Jackson has built an artistic identity far from her father’s legacy. She has a multifaceted career in music, modeling, acting, and activism.
Since her teenage years, she has been open about her personal struggles, spirituality, love of nature, and commitment to veganism and animal rights. She has also supported brands such as Stella McCartney and participated in campaigns promoting ethical fashion and sustainability. In other words, being consistent with her ideals is part of her personal brand.
Paris Fashion Week: Glamour, lights, and a controversial menu.
During Paris Fashion Week, Paris Jackson was one of the star guests at the Chloé show, a brand known for its elegant and feminine style. Jackson stood out among the celebrities that filled the front row with her boho look, low ballerinas, and signature loose hair.
However, it was after the show, during an exclusive brand dinner, that everything changed. Paris shared photos from the event, showcasing her dazzling beauty and hypnotic presence. She also posted a photo of the event’s menu on her social media. Many stars share details of gala dinners as part of the fashion world’s behind-the-scenes.
However, one of the dishes could clearly be read in the image: foie gras. And that’s what some fans found problematic.
A dish with a lot of history... And a lot of controversy.
For those unaware, foie gras is a pâté made from the liver of a duck or goose that is not fed naturally. In other words, the bird’s liver is fattened artificially. Some animal advocates have described this practice as unethical.
This dish has been banned in some countries and regions, and protests and campaigns against its consumption continue to circulate on social networks.
The post that unleashed a digital storm.
Many of her followers did not respond well to the image of the menu uploaded as a “look how nice the event was.” The comments came quickly:
- “Not the best menu. Foie gras? Awful!”
- “I thought you were an animal lover. Please research how foie gras is made, and never buy it again!”
- “Do better, please. Friends, not food.”
- “I was sure you would be vegan. A very strict one, even.”
Some users questioned her consistency. Others defended it by arguing that it is a fairly common dish in France and that explains its presence on the menu, regardless of Paris’s preferences: “In Paris, we eat foie gras.”
