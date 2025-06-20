I Told My Mom She Can Move In Only If She Agrees to My Rules

Hi Bright Side, I have a problem and I need advice. This situation has been eating at me, and I honestly don’t know if I’m being too harsh now or just finally standing up for myself.

I (30M) have a younger brother (25M). Our mom raised us on her own, and I’ve always appreciated that she did her best. Money was tight, and I get that.

When I turned 18 — literally right after high school graduation — she sat me down and said it was time for me to start paying rent. I had just started college and was working part-time, but I respected her house, her rules. It wasn’t easy.

I gave up a lot to make those payments. I skipped trips, didn’t go out much, and saved every penny just to keep up. I paid her rent every single month until I moved out at 23.