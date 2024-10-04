I Told My Parents My Brother Is Gay After He Flirted With My Husband

Family drama can get messy, and this story is no exception. When one sibling discovers their brother flirting with their husband, they’re faced with a tough choice: spill the secret or keep quiet. This tale is packed with twists that will have you questioning where the lines are drawn in family relationships.
- Sounds like your brother was flirting with disaster and, unfortunately, you had to be the one to step in. Hopefully, he learns from this and you two can work towards repairing your relationship. But seriously, why your husband out of all people? DarkenedDDDaemon / Reddit
- I don’t understand why you feel obligated to someone who would have happily destroyed your marriage if given half the chance. A loving brother would never behave in this way. If your brother was really fearful of your parent’s rejection of him, he has a strange way of showing it.
I had a sister that would pull things like this, and embarrassing her was the only thing that would keep her calm. She was so awful that NO one we knew was willing to allow her to stay in their homes. Savings_Ad3556 / Reddit
- Sounds like your brother needs a lesson on boundaries...and maybe some therapy. Nocturnal_Narratives / Reddit
- He cannot tell you a secret and then use that secret to mess with your life, and expect you not to do anything about it, to protect his secret. Tell him to get over himself, you already tried warning him before sharing the story with your parents, so it’s not like he couldn’t have known his actions were wrong. LarasMansion / Reddit
- So you two dislike each other, and he trusts you with his deepest, darkest secrets? Not sure I’ve seen that type of relationship before. hywaytoh*** / Reddit
- You gave your brother multiple chances to stop making your husband uncomfortable, but he didn’t respect that boundary. In the end, you had to do what was necessary to protect your relationship. It wasn’t ideal to out him, but his actions left you with little choice. You didn’t out him out of spite, but out of frustration after warning him. prettyalex_ / Reddit
- Yeah, but how do you know that he was “flirting” with your husband? Did you just interpret the behavior as flirting after you learned that he was gay? What did you hope to accomplish by tattle-talking to your parents?
It doesn’t seem like outing him was necessary at all, I think you might be the AH here... If he was legitimately flirting with your husband, there would have been no reason to bring your parents into this, but you could have had a stern conversation with him or simply avoided him. Electrical_Roof_789 / Reddit
- You were just trying to protect your husband from your brother’s inappropriate behavior. It’s understandable that your brother is upset, but hopefully he will understand that his actions were not acceptable. cheesybakekate / Reddit
- Your brother crossed a boundary by flirting with your husband without his consent. It’s understandable that you felt the need to protect your spouse and your relationship. Your brother should have respected your warnings, and the consequences of his actions are his own responsibility. Give him some time and apologize if you feel it is necessary, but also communicate with him about boundaries and respecting your marriage. bubblesgirlpuff / Reddit
- Are you sure he was flirting with your husband and not just being nice? I only ask because, as an out gay man, I've had multiple straight men think I was flirting with them when that was absolutely not my intention. That said, if he was actually flirting with your husband and making him uncomfortable, then he's an AH.
But so are you for outing him to your conservative parents. Outing people, in my opinion, makes anyone the AH, because it can make a situation very dangerous very quickly. Salt_District3010 / Reddit
