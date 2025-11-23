I Trusted My Stepdaughter With My Dog—What Went On Still Makes Me Shiver

Hi Bright Side!



I’m still fuming and need some outside perspective. I asked my stepdaughter Ann to watch my dog while I was out of town. Simple enough; feed him, give him water, keep an eye on him. That’s it.

When I got home, my dog was acting completely off. He was drooling, licking himself nonstop, and pacing like he didn’t know what to do with himself. I asked Ann what happened, and she casually said, ’Oh, maybe your dog got into the leftovers on the table. I was on a call and only noticed him after he started eating.’