I Walked Into My Kitchen to Make My Husband Breakfast—but Found a Reason to End Our Marriage

Angela continued, “I demanded to know who she was and how she had gotten into my home without anyone noticing. Calmly, she held up a key and told me it was hers. To my shock, it was indeed a key to our house. She asked me to take a seat, and though I hesitated, I eventually did. That’s when she introduced herself.”

“She said her name was Miranda, 28 years old, and then dropped a bombshell—she was my husband’s mistress. She claimed she and Max had been in a relationship for over two years. Without hesitation, she said they were deeply in love and even planned to marry in the future.”

“Then came the next devastating revelation: Miranda was five months pregnant—with Max’s child. She told me this baby was something they had both longed for. But the pregnancy wasn’t going smoothly. About a month earlier, she had been diagnosed with placental hyperplasia, a serious condition that put her at a high risk of miscarriage. Because of that, she needed extra care and caution.”

“According to Miranda, the past three weeks had been spent with Max by her side. He had actually taken time off work to be with her and care for both her and the baby. His apparent stress and loss of appetite had nothing to do with his job. In reality, the ’busy workload’ he mentioned was a cover for his absence, while he was supporting another woman through a complicated pregnancy.”