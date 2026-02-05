I Refuse to Report to Someone I Trained, So I Turned the Tables

Hi Bright Side,

I trained the new hire for 6 months. Yesterday, they promoted her above me. She smirked and whispered, “Guess the student became the master.”

I stayed calm. I didn’t react. I just nodded and went back to my desk.

This morning, her face went gray when she finally realized I’d actually been secretly documenting every single process, shortcut, and client contact that only I knew. Things I never had time to fully teach her. Things that weren’t written down anywhere else.

Now she’s struggling in meetings, fumbling through tasks, and calling me every 10 minutes asking how things work. I answer politely, but only with the basics. Nothing extra. Nothing that makes her look good.

My manager pulled me aside and asked why the new team lead seems so “unprepared.” I just shrugged and said, “I’m sure she’ll figure it out. She’s the master now, right?”

Some coworkers think I’m being petty. Others say I’m just protecting my value. My sister thinks I should have quit on the spot. My best friend says I’m playing it perfectly.

But honestly, I don’t know how to feel anymore. Part of me is proud for standing my ground, but another part feels like maybe I’m being too cold.

Should I keep doing the bare minimum or try to rebuild some kind of working relationship with her? Is it wrong that I feel satisfaction watching her struggle? Am I hurting my own career by not being a team player right now?

I keep going back and forth and I really need someone outside this mess to tell me what they honestly think.

Yours,

Megan