I Won’t Give Up My Dream So My Stepson Can Go to a Fancy College

Hi Bright Side,



My husband generously gave me a large sum of money to buy my dream car. But out of the blue, my stepson asked me to cover his college tuition—an amount equal to the cost of the car. I said no.

That evening, my husband said, “If you buy that car, I will never look at you the same way again.” I didn’t answer right away—I was too stunned. It wasn’t just what he said, but how he said it. There was an expectation in his voice, like the choice had already been made, and I just needed to get on board.

I’ve always supported my stepson—I’ve proofread essays, attended parent-teacher meetings, and even helped him apply for scholarships. But this car isn’t just about transportation. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was in my twenties. I gave up a lot to build that savings—skipped vacations, worked overtime, even turned down a few weekend getaways with friends just to stay on track.