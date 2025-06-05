I Refuse to Split My Inheritance With My Stepbrother—Now My Stepmother Is Using Dirty Tricks Against Me

I recently inherited a huge sum from my dad. I’m his only biological child, and he never legally adopted my stepbrother. His will clearly left everything to me.

I was frustrated and confused when my stepmom’s lawyer contacted me and made a claim that my dad wanted both of his “kids” cared for and had a voice recording of him—just months before he passed—saying, “Maybe I should split it half-and-half.” She said he planned to update the will but didn’t get the chance, and insisted I honor what she called his true wishes.

I explained that I’m his legal heir. He never adopted her son, didn’t include him in the will, and treated us differently—he helped with my tuition but told my stepbrother to “learn responsibility.” Now she says she’ll pursue a legal claim for her son’s share. Some relatives are calling me insensitive, and even my boyfriend says he understands their side.

What should I do? Am I wrong?