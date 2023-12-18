Strengthening relationships with your in-laws is a crucial step in building trust and fostering strong bonds. However, there are times when things may take an unfavorable turn.

The fall

First off, we are truly sorry to hear about the harrowing experience you went through. Your story is quite the rollercoaster, and, understandably, you’re seeking clarity amid such a challenging situation. Let us start by saying this: your feelings are valid, and the emotional rollercoaster you’ve been on is no small matter. It’s not easy being left injured on a mountain, especially by the people you were supposed to trust and rely on. The lack of concern from your fiancé’s family, especially his mom, must have been a shocking betrayal.

Silence and abandonment

Breaking up over the phone might seem abrupt, but it’s essential to prioritize your well-being and mental health. In the midst of emotional turmoil, decisions may not always follow conventional norms. If ending things with your fiancé felt like the right move for your emotional and physical recovery, then it was justified. You have every right to prioritize your own healing and surround yourself with a support system that genuinely cares.

Breaking up over phone

Now, onto whether it was wrong to end things over the phone. In an ideal world, such conversations would happen face-to-face, but reality often throws us curveballs. Your priority was your well-being, and if that meant making the decision remotely, then it was the right choice for you at that moment.

The family visit

As for your fiancé’s family visiting you at the hospital, refusing them entry is completely understandable. Trust and safety are paramount, and you needed time to process the trauma before engaging with them.

Moving forward, consider seeking support from friends, family, or a professional counselor who can help you navigate these complex emotions. It’s crucial to prioritize self-care during this healing process. If you feel the need to reevaluate your decisions later on, that’s okay too. Take the time you need to heal and make decisions that align with your well-being.

You didn’t overreact. You stood up for yourself.

Reflect on your worth and the boundaries you’re setting. You didn’t overreact; you stood up for yourself when it mattered most. Your well-being should be a priority, and surrounding yourself with people who respect and support you is non-negotiable. As you navigate the aftermath, questions about the future inevitably arise. What does this incident reveal about the dynamics of your relationships? Are you willing to accept a lack of support when you need it the most? It’s time to ponder these questions and consider what you truly deserve in a partner and in relationships.

Priorities

In closing, focus on your recovery, both physically and emotionally. Embrace the healing process and the growth that comes from challenging experiences. Remember, you deserve a partner who uplifts you, supports you, and stands by you in both sunshine and storm.