My Ex-Husband Wants Me to Take Back My Maiden Name Because His Fiancée Is Uncomfortable

Some of us think we’re done with our exes, only to have them pop up with a bizarre demand. This is what happened to our reader, whose ex suddenly wanted her to ditch her married name because his new girlfriend feels uneasy.

One of our readers dropped us a message.

Thanks for getting in touch! We’re really sorry to hear about what you’ve been going through. We’ve got some tips that could help you out with the situation.

Get legal advice.

If your ex persists in pressuring you to change your name, consider seeking legal advice. A lawyer can help you understand your rights and options in this matter. If the situation escalates or becomes harassing, keep records of any interactions or incidents. This can be useful if you need to take further action to protect yourself.

Take care of yourself.

If you feel unsafe or threatened at any point, don’t hesitate to reach out to authorities or seek help from organizations that support victims of harassment or violence. Besides, don’t let your ex’s actions or his fiancée’s opinions affect your self-worth. Focus on your own well-being and happiness, rather than getting caught up in their drama.

Stand your ground.

Don’t feel pressured to comply with their demands if it’s not what you want. Stand your ground and assert your decision firmly. If something feels off or uncomfortable in the situation, trust your gut. Your feelings and boundaries are important.

Don’t give in to provocations.

It’s possible that your ex-husband’s fiancée is trying to get a reaction out of you. Try not to engage with her or react to her comments, as this will only make things worse. You aren’t responsible for your ex-husband’s choices or his fiancée’s insecurities. You have every right to keep your maiden name if that’s what you choose to do.