“I Would Try for My Girl,” Rihanna Shares She’s Ready to Have More Kids With ASAP Rocky

After dedicating herself to a career to shape her life and business empire, Rihanna is now embracing a more laid-back approach to the future. Currently, a mother to two sons, RZA and Riot, expressed her desire to expand her family.

Rihanna reflects on growing her family and rapidly deepening her bond with Rocky.

Rihanna talked about her expanding family in a recent interview. The singer mentioned her openness to having more children, saying, “I will have as many kids as God wants me to have.” She also expressed her desire for a daughter, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” Reflecting on their relationship’s beginning, Rihanna described their cautious approach, allowing things to unfold naturally, “I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself.”

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

She acknowledged that the lockdown in 2021 accelerated their relationship, leading them to start a family sooner than planned. Despite the unexpected timing, Rihanna emphasized how becoming a family was the best thing for them. Their partnership, she explained, thrives on mutual trust and acceptance rather than striving for perfection. Rihanna expressed gratitude for Rocky’s belief in her and his vision of her as a great mother. Likewise, she believed in him as a great father. She’s happy with how everything turned out, stating, “I let God lead and just let go. Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

Her life has been more colorful since becoming a mother.

The Barbadian singer also opened up about what it’s like to be a parent and how that affected her. “I’m living for my son,” Rihanna said. “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account.” The 34-year-old also explained that her life took a turn for the better after giving birth and that she thinks twice before taking unnecessary risks. “Skydiving?! You think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it,” she continued. “Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him.”

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

And this isn’t the first time Rihanna has gushed about the joys of motherhood and how much she’s enjoying her new role. In a previous interview, she lit up when asked what her favorite thing about being a mom was.



“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up, and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” she replied.

How motherhood changed her perspective on work.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

On 12 February 2023, Rihanna stepped on stage to perform a selection of her hits after being away from music for almost a decade. The stage was none other than the halftime show at the Super Bowl, which has a long tradition of featuring iconic acts from a variety of music’s biggest names. When asked, during the podcast recording, about how she reacted when she got the invitation for it, the singer admitted that she was fearful of how it would go. “It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected to come back from zero to Super Bowl. That’s kind of nuts,” Rihanna replied. She also wanted to make sure the show would be good enough to warrant the time spent away from her son. “Getting back to anything right now has to feel worth it. Nothing is worthy of your time away from your kid,” she added.

But what took the world by surprise during her Super Bowl Halftime Show was the announcement that she is pregnant with her second child, with the performance beginning with the singer rubbing her baby bump at the start of the first song. RiRi created a new pop culture moment, and since then, fans can’t wait to see how her motherhood story continues to unfold and blossom!

