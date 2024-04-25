We Compared 18 Star Couples’ Photos When They Were Early in the Relationship and Right Before They Broke Up

day ago

The rich and famous are not immune to divorces and breakups, just like ordinary people. Just recently our favorite star couple were smiling in the spotlight, and today all the media are full of headlines about their divorce proceedings. But let’s not talk about sad things, and just look at how the couples in love looked in the first years of their relationship and at the end of their romantic fairy tale.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello in their wedding year vs a couple of months before their divorce

NPA / The Grosby Group / EAST NEWS, Priscilla Grant / Everett Collection / East News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston a year before their wedding vs a year before their divorce

Gorassini-Hahn-Nebinger / ABACA / EAST NEWS

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams at the beginning of their relationship vs the year of their breakup

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck early in their relationship vs a couple of months before breaking up

© Daredevil / Marvel Enterprises and co-producers, GONZALO / Bauergriffin.com / East News

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer in the first and last years of their marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness on their wedding day vs a year before their divorce

© thehughjackman / Instagram, Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth in their wedding year vs a year before their divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied a year before they got married vs a year before they broke up

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in their wedding year vs a year before their breakup

SIPA / EAST NEWS, Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / East News

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone at the beginning of their relationship vs a year before they broke up

East News, 0000292 / Reporter / East News

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt a year after their wedding vs a few months before their breakup

EAST NEWS, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/East News

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes a year before their wedding vs 6 months before their divorce

Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel in the year they met vs the final year of their marriage

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady one year after their wedding vs 8 months before their breakup

MCMULLAN CO / SIPA / EAST NEWS, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in the year they met vs a year before they broke up

© Gattaca / Columbia Pictures and co-producers, Mary Evans/Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot / Picture Library / East News

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith in their wedding year vs the final year of their marriage

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore in the first year of their relationship vs 6 months before they broke up

PHOTOlink / Everett Collection / East News, BEHAR ANTHONY / SIPA / EAST NEWS

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shortly before their wedding vs 6 months before their divorce

Invision / Invision / East News, Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Yet even among celebrities there are couples who overcome all difficulties hand in hand and keep their feelings strong for many years.

