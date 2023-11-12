Ian Somerhalder Left Hollywood for a Farm Life Bliss and He Owes It All to His Wife

It seems like more and more celebrities are choosing peaceful existence on a farm instead of chaotic and glamorous city life. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are one of those nature-loving celebrities. The famous couple have discovered the benefits of a life on a farm, and can’t see themselves going back.

Ian and Nikki have an adorable family.

It’s almost like Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were meant to be together, considering their most famous roles. Ian, most known for The Vampire Diaries, and Nikki, who played Rosalie in Twilight, have been married for over 8 years at this point. Funny enough, the famous actor was always drawn to women, who have portrayed vampires in media. He was first rumored to have dated Ashley Greene, Reed’s Twilight co-star, and was later in a long-term relationship with his TVD love interest Nina Dobrev.

But it was Nikki, who conquered Ian’s heart for good. They were first linked in 2014 and within a year of dating, the couple tied the knot. The lovebirds also didn’t wait too long to start a family. In 2017, Reed gave birth to their first daughter. Their boy, however, took a little bit more time. Nikki revealed that she and Ian welcomed a son in June 2023. For now, it seems like their family is complete, but who knows what the future holds.

Nikki initiated their move to countryside.

Although Reed was raised as a city girl, she admits that she was always drawn to wildlife and her mom allowed her to “bring home any animal” she could find. A turning point happened when the couple welcomed their first child. Nikki says it was the push she needed to move to nature: “I made a conscious choice to give my child the most normal life possible.”

Luckily, Somerhalder fully shared his wife’s aspirations and love for nature, and moved without any hesitation. He says that many people are starting to realize that chaos of everyday life isn’t good for them and tend to spend more time outdoors. The actor admits that he’s one of those people: “[It’s been] magic. It’s really the way it’s always supposed to have been.”

Farm life suits the couple perfectly.

As Nikki and Ian had hoped, living in nature did wonders for them. The Twilight star says that if anyone is looking for relaxation and peace, moving out of the city is the way to go. They also love watching their daughter, Bodhi, grow up on a farm, as Nikki said: “My greatest joy is watching my daughter run through the dirt with her shoes off.”

The big move also significantly improved their mental health. Reed explains: “Nature is the best form of therapy. And it’s instant — you don’t have to spend six months in nature before you feel it.” Somerhalder adds that their new life is very different from Hollywood, but it’s exactly what they needed: “Our shared love of this life brings us closer together every day and, together, we are building a regenerative and peaceful farm life.”

They are passionate about animals and environment.

Nikki and Ian are taking care of more than 15 farm animals on their property, but they want to save even more. In 2010, Somerhalder launched his own foundation with the goal of educating people about how much our environment and its wildlife need protection. His wife is also an active animal rights advocate and was even honored by ASPCA for her work promoting animal welfare. In addition, Nikki is a co-founder of a company that makes jewelry from recycled materials called BaYou With Love.