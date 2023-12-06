I’m a Hot Grandma, and I Refuse to ’Dress My Age’

A US-based grandma, Jennifer Lynn, decided to go against all expectations that come with her age and position in life. She continues to wear figure-hugging clothes and post short videos of her dancing on social media. While her confident and carefree atitude helped her garner a following of more than 700K people, others found much to criticize about Lynn’s online presence.

Jennifer Lynn is a mom to 3 adult children and a grandma who still likes to dress up nicely.

Jennifer Lynn, known by her online alias @pixxarmomii on TikTok, is the proud mother of 3 grown-up children, each now with families of their own. Despite being a grandmother based in the United States, Jennifer embraces her age gracefully and confidently showcases her figure on the internet.

But her outfit choices don’t sit well with everyone.

Whether she’s striking poses or dancing in brief videos, the grandma doesn’t shy away from donning skin-tight dresses or very short shorts. Despite Lynn’s unwavering confidence, she faces criticism from detractors who persistently leave intrusive comments, questioning her online presence and even inquiring about her children’s opinions on the matter.

Some people think Lynn should ’dress her age’, but the ’hot grandma’ has the perfect response to the trolls.

One of the woman’s haters suggested that ’child services’ should pay a visit to Lynn. But the influencer had the perfect response, revealing she has no kids living with her anymore, other than her furbabies. Someone else wrote “Why would anyone think this is attractive? Fun and happy is one thing but this is gross”. But Jennifer Lynn never lets the hate get to her, and her only response was on the form of another carefree dancing video.