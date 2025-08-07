I Told My Son’s Fiancée, If You’re Marrying in, Your Kid Gets Nothing

I just sat there, not sure if I heard that right. I kept chewing my food like I didn’t know what to do. My wife blinked a couple of times, like she couldn’t believe it either. I just stared at my son, and suddenly, it was like everything clicked — the way he always acted like he had to look after that kid, the way he’d look at him sometimes.

So, turns out, they’d had this whole on-again, off-again thing years ago. She found out she was pregnant when they weren’t even talking. He just cut her off when she told him. Then years later, they ran into each other again, and he said he wanted to be the kid’s dad — but slowly, so their son wouldn’t get all messed up. They kept it quiet, so the boy would just think of him as a “stepdad.”

She was fine with all that, but not the prenup. She wasn’t having it. She said her son would be protected, no matter what the family knew or didn’t know.