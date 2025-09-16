I’m the Only Vegan at My Son’s Wedding, and Being Charged Extra for My Meal Was Too Much

Dear Bright Side,

My son recently got married to a woman I don’t know very well. They live in another state, so I only met her a couple of days before the wedding. She seemed nice, but it was rather shocking for me to have my DIL mock me for being a vegan.

There was some tension between us right off the bat, but I attended the wedding for my son. He’s my pride and joy and I wanted to see him happy. When I got to the reception, I saw that there was no assigned seating, so I sat at a table that had a sign for a ’vegan option.’

The meal arrived, and I was horrified when I saw the veggies. They looked rotten. So I asked the waitress for a salad, and she said that I would need to pay extra as there was only one vegetarian meal reserved. The salad would come from their usual menu.

I stood up to leave, feeling that I wasn’t a welcomed guest at my own son’s wedding. But my son came over and said, “You will regret this, mom. If you leave now, just forget us.” I was shocked that he would say something like that to me. I thought I raised him better.