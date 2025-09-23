Intersex Woman Goes Viral After Saying She’s Female on the Outside but Not on the Inside

Jackie Blankenship, an intersex woman from Grandville, Michigan, spent much of her life feeling she had to lie about herself. Now, she’s embracing who she is and the unique characteristics of her body, using her platform to educate, advocate, and inspire.

Blankenship was diagnosed with Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS) at just four years old, a condition that makes a person resistant to testosterone and is one of more than 40 variations of intersex traits. At the time, the young Blankenship didn’t fully understand what it meant.

Her parents first broached the subject when she was around eight or nine, giving her “some basic information they thought [she] would be able to process,” she said. “But it was still incredibly hard to understand.”