Jennifer Lawrence Stuns at Cannes 2025 Post Birth, but Fans Only Focus on This Detail
Jennifer Lawrence just took the Cannes 2025 red carpet by storm, showcasing effortless elegance and a new-mommy glow, given she gave birth to her second bundle of joy earlier this year. While Lawrence glowed in three different outfits, leaving fans impressed, what was even more attention-grabbing was an entirely different red carpet detail that everyone can’t stop gushing about.
Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in white.
Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of her new Lynne Ramsai film Die, My Love, at Cannes 2025 in a stunning white sculptured dress.
The off-white, silk taffeta dress was actually inspired by a 1949 Poulenc dress from Dior. The dress featured layers of scallops, all done in soft pleats. The label refreshed it for a more modern look, but even so, it required a stupendous 250 hours of work. Plus, the Cannes’ officials would probably appreciate that it broke no rules.
Fans also appreciated her near-perfect skin and how she absolutely glowed on the red carpet. One wrote, “This is the skin of a star, Bella.”
Another comment was more rueful and a somewhat backhanded compliment to Lawrence’s stunningly youthful appeal at 34, reading, “You realize that only we are aging.” More fans echoed, “She looks completely and totally beautiful.”
Fans gushed over her chemistry with Robert Pattinson.
Jennifer Lawrence may have made an impact on the red carpet, but she was one half of a whole, with the other half being her co-star, Robert Pattinson. Fans instantly honed in on their chemistry, and how comfortable they seemed with each other. The two were seen laughing in each other’s company, and many claimed they couldn’t wait to see the on-screen magic of the upcoming movie.
One wrote, “Oh my goodness, I am so interested in the dynamic of these two actors! I never thought about them together in a film, but I’m so interested.🙌”
Many began to add labels, like, “Hunger Games queen and Twilight king,” while another Instagram user commented, “Them having a movie together is actually insane pop culture lore.”
Another exclaimed, “That’s an on-screen couple I never knew I needed.” Fans also exclaimed about how cool was it was to see “Edward Cullen and Katniss Everdeen” on-screen together, while some went off into the Katniss + Batman tangent. One fan even noticed they had, “Never seen Robert this carefree.”
Later, the actors admitted how parenting had changed them, both as people and as actors. For reference, Robert Pattinson is with Suki Waterhouse, and they welcomed their first child in 2024. Jennifer Lawrence is married to Cooke Maroney, and they have two children together.
The stars seemed to have a great time at all the other events as well, with Lawrence changing into a Grecian black gown and a Bohemian sheer outfit in beige.
One fan had the best reaction to seeing them together, as they wrote, “I didn’t even know that they were both already [with] other people, and much less that they already had children. How many years did I sleep? 😨😨”
While Jennifer Lawrence certainly served some stylish looks at Cannes 2025, Salma Hayek broke the Internet with her latest bikini shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Clearly, age is just a number.