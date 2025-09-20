Jennifer Lopez Reveals a New Look and Wears Nothing but a Bathrobe in Recent Pics—Fans All Say the Same Thing
Jennifer Lopez left fans stunned and doing a double-take with her latest Instagram post. Ditching her signature glamour, J. Lo appeared in a simple bathrobe, so different that some fans swore it was a completely different person. Scroll to see the reactions that had everyone talking.
Jennifer Lopez is giving fans serious double-take vibes with her latest transformation. On Instagram, the superstar shared a sneak peek of her new look for Kiss of the Spider Woman, the Bill Condon—directed musical thriller hitting theaters October 10.
In the photos, Lopez is almost unrecognizable. Gone is her signature brunette glamour, she’s rocking a platinum blonde wig pulled into a high, curled ponytail with a pale pink headband, paired with bold red lips and matching nails.
The snaps also show Lopez in a satin robe taking mirror selfies, and lounging in a bathtub surrounded by sketches of Aurora’s costumes, hinting at the film’s 1983-inspired vintage vibe. “Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema...with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing,” Lopez captioned the post.
The look is classic Hollywood with a modern twist, and some fans thought she was Gwen Stefani! One wrote, “She looks like Gwen Stefani,” and others quickly jumped in, “OMG I thought it was Gwen,” and “Thought it was Gwen Stefani!”
Fans were also loving J. Lo’s style and beauty. “Okay, but this hair on you,” one said. Another added, “Always serving talent and elegance,” and someone else gushed, “You look so young!”
Everyone’s excited to see J. Lo bring Aurora to life. Some can’t stop talking about her transformation, while others are having fun debating just how much she looks like Gwen Stefani. Either way, the hype is real, as only J. Lo can.
Whenever J. Lo posts something, she instantly grabs attention, like a recent post where she shared a clip showing a pretty painful-looking injury, and, of course, fans online immediately started freaking out.