“So...This Happened,” Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Face Injury on Social Media, Shocking Fans

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans on Tuesday, May 13, when she shared an Instagram story showing a painful cut right across the bridge of her nose. In the first selfie, she was holding an ice pack over her eye with the caption, “So...this happened.” Turns out, the injury happened while rehearsing for the upcoming American Music Awards, which she’s set to host and perform at on May 26.

In another story, J.Lo showed her swollen nose, a cut, and a black eye, letting everyone know the accident was serious but nothing she couldn’t handle. Later, she posted a photo with the doctor who treated her, thanking Dr. Diamond for stitching her up. “A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new,” she wrote.