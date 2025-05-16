“So...This Happened,” Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Face Injury on Social Media, Shocking Fans
Jennifer Lopez shared two Instagram Stories showing a pretty painful-looking injury. Naturally, everyone online started freaking out, wondering what happened to her. But don’t worry—J.Lo quickly reassured her fans that she’s going to be just fine. Keep reading to know what really went down.
Jennifer Lopez surprised fans on Tuesday, May 13, when she shared an Instagram story showing a painful cut right across the bridge of her nose. In the first selfie, she was holding an ice pack over her eye with the caption, “So...this happened.” Turns out, the injury happened while rehearsing for the upcoming American Music Awards, which she’s set to host and perform at on May 26.
In another story, J.Lo showed her swollen nose, a cut, and a black eye, letting everyone know the accident was serious but nothing she couldn’t handle. Later, she posted a photo with the doctor who treated her, thanking Dr. Diamond for stitching her up. “A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new,” she wrote.
Fans quickly responded to the news, flooding the singer with messages of support and affection. Comments ranged from “Beautiful” and “Get well soon” to “Princess, sending a kiss your way and a hug,” along with many other heartfelt expressions of love.
This isn’t her first AMA-related injury. Back in 2009, she fell during her “Louboutins” performance after slipping off a dancer’s sweaty back. “They always had T-shirts on in rehearsal,” she told. “When I stepped on their backs, my feet got wet, and when I landed, it just slipped from under me.” The fall left her with a bruised bone, but like always, she bounced back.
Now, a decade after first hosting the fan-voted show in 2015, the star is gearing up for her big return. And while we don’t know what she has planned this time, it’s safe to say she might be running ideas past her toughest critics: her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max. “They will give you their honest opinion about everything,” she confessed earlier this year. “They’re ready to be brutally honest with you at times.”
Speaking of her kids, J.Lo has recently made several appearances with one of her twins, Emme, and people definitely had a lot to say about it.