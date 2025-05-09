“Lost All Respect for J.Lo”, Jennifer Lopez Appears With Teen Emme, and It Sparks One Big Conversation
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme’s appearance was anything but forgettable. Still, as sweet as the mother-child moment was, it was J.Lo’s behavior — and a certain bold detail in her look — that truly grabbed attention. Some fans admired her confident vibe, while others weren’t so sure, sparking mixed reactions and plenty of online chatter.
Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old child, Emme Muñiz, made a striking appearance at the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, arriving in coordinated black-tie looks.
J.Lo stunned in a strapless black velvet gown, while Emme kept it sharp in a black suit and tie, paired with a white shirt and casual black sneakers. The duo posed for photos outside the venue, and a video of the moment quickly made the rounds online.
Lopez posted three photos from the event on Instagram, including two with Emme, who was all smiles in both. The post drew praise from followers, with many calling the moment “special.”
One fan commented, “I love that J.Lo always brings Emme with her. They always look like they’re having fun.” Another wrote, “Beautiful picture of them!” and something similar like “So sweet! Time with our children is truly priceless!!”, and “They both look fabulous!”
However, not all the comments were kind, and this time, the focus shifted to Lopez herself. Internet users took issue with one specific moment, where the paparazzi asked J.Lo for solo photos and Emme moved aside. One person commented, “Poor thing... She is so beyond narcissistic.” Someone else added, “No one will tell my kid to get out of the picture, sorry paparazzi.” Another commented: “Just lost all respect for J.Lo for allowing them to remove her child from the picture...and then she posed like nothing...”
The dress didn’t escape criticism either, with people saying things like: “Is that a proper dress to take your daughter to the theater?”, another simply commented: “So sad....”
Jennifer and Emme have been in the spotlight more than once this year, especially the star after her divorce from Ben Affleck.