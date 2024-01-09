Jennifer Love Hewitt Gets Brutally Honest About Age Because of Haters’ Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt, the celebrated 44-year-old star, recently opened up candidly about the formidable challenges that come with aging in the public eye. The actress addressed the scrutiny surrounding her appearance after sharing a photograph featuring her new haircut.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum,” Hewitt delved into the aftermath of her Instagram post, where she faced criticism for looking “unrecognizable.” She shared the experience of getting her hair done, capturing the moment with a selfie adorned with a filter. Nonchalant at the time, she didn’t give it much thought. However, the response was swift and unexpected.



“I was getting my hair done, and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so I threw on a filter. And it was just a filter that, at the time, looked nice in the light at the salon.”

The backlash intensified as some critics went on to claim that she was intentionally using filters to hide the effects of aging in her 40s. In response to this, Hewitt decided to playfully respond by posting more photos, this time deliberately using “over-the-top, crazy” filters. To her surprise, this move only fueled more negativity and criticism. It left her in a position where, in her own words, she felt like she “can do no right.”

Despite facing such challenges, Hewitt acknowledged the overwhelming kindness she has received from the majority of people. Having grown up in the public eye, she emphasized that many fans have evolved alongside her, experiencing similar life changes such as aging, developing lines, and perhaps even going through menopause. She painted a picture of shared experiences, acknowledging the support she has received from those who understand the reality of aging.

However, the actress revealed a deeper concern tied to her role as a mother. She expressed that negative comments about her appearance affect her, not just as an individual. They influence her as a mother to a young girl, her daughter Autumn. Hewitt stressed the potential danger in societal expectations, especially those dictating that women must maintain a youthful appearance. She advocated for the acceptance of her age and the rejection of unrealistic standards.



“The only reason those people bother me” is because “I’m a mother of a girl.”

Reflecting on her earlier years in the industry, Hewitt disclosed feelings of insecurity and the pressure to conform to certain standards. She recalled being labeled attractive at the young age of 17, appearing on the cover of Maxim without fully understanding the implications. She acknowledged the confusion and insecurity she felt in her early twenties. The actress recognized that the public image often did not align with her internal struggles.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s candid revelations offer a glimpse into the challenges faced by individuals in the public eye as they navigate aging and societal expectations. Her story becomes not just about one person’s experience but a reflection of broader issues surrounding beauty standards, self-acceptance, and the impact of public scrutiny on personal well-being.