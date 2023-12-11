Julia Roberts Breaks Her Silence on Ex Matthew Perry’s “Heartbreaking” Passing

Julia Roberts has opened up about Matthew Perry’s death, whom she dated in the late 90’s, and how she’s coping with it. And she didn’t forget about her brief feature on Friends , which she also reflected on.

She got candid during an interview.

Nearly two months after the world was shocked to hear about Matthew Perry’s death, who passed away at 54 due to an apparent drowning, Julia Roberts addressed the tragedy.

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” she said. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

When questioned about her stint on Friends, where she played a minor character in an episode of the second season and where she met her ex-boyfriend, Perry, Roberts made it clear she had nothing but good memories from her time on set. “All good thoughts and feelings. They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time,” she recalled.

But her connection to Friends isn’t over. Roberts starred in a 2023 movie, Leave the World Behind, which is riddled of references about the beloved sitcom. On that, her co-star Mahershala Ali admitted it couldn’t have come at a better timing. “It’s beautiful he could sort of be honored in that way,” the actor said. “Or the show sort of be honored, coincidentally, at this time. So it’s kinda nice that it has a little space in there.”