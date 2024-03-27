JUST IN: Meghan Markle Will Launch a New Makeup Brand and We Can’t Wait to Try It
In a move that has beauty enthusiasts and royal watchers buzzing with excitement, Meghan Markle, has announced plans to launch her very own makeup brand. With her impeccable sense of style, natural elegance, and commitment to authenticity, Meghan is about to bring a fresh perspective to the beauty industry.
In a recent trademark application for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, it’s been revealed that Meghan is expanding her brand to include cosmetics and beauty products, signaling her intent to carve a niche in the beauty industry.
But the news of Meghan Markle’s venture into the cosmetics world comes as no surprise to those who have followed her journey. Even before her days in the royal spotlight, Meghan has always been an advocate of natural beauty and self-expression. From her early acting career to her philanthropic endeavors, Meghan has consistently emphasized the importance of feeling confident in one’s own skin.
Among the beauty products listed in the trademark application are fragrance sachets, skin care preparations, bath and shower gels, hair care products, body creams, cosmetics, and more. From indulgent bath oils to rejuvenating body lotions, Meghan’s brand promises to deliver a sensorial experience that embodies her spirit of self-care and self-expression.
Meghan’s venture into the beauty industry comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity, sustainability, and inclusivity in the products they purchase. By using her platform and influence, Meghan has the opportunity to shape the future of beauty and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals around the world.