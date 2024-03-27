JUST IN: Meghan Markle Will Launch a New Makeup Brand and We Can’t Wait to Try It

In a move that has beauty enthusiasts and royal watchers buzzing with excitement, Meghan Markle , has announced plans to launch her very own makeup brand. With her impeccable sense of style, natural elegance, and commitment to authenticity, Meghan is about to bring a fresh perspective to the beauty industry.

In a recent trademark application for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, it’s been revealed that Meghan is expanding her brand to include cosmetics and beauty products, signaling her intent to carve a niche in the beauty industry.

But the news of Meghan Markle’s venture into the cosmetics world comes as no surprise to those who have followed her journey. Even before her days in the royal spotlight, Meghan has always been an advocate of natural beauty and self-expression. From her early acting career to her philanthropic endeavors, Meghan has consistently emphasized the importance of feeling confident in one’s own skin.