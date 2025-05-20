Mariska Hargitay Walks Cannes 2025 With Family, but Fans Notice a Curious Detail About Her Son

Mariska Hargitay, better known for playing Olivia Benson in the long-standing TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, made her directorial debut at Cannes 2025. Hargitay both directed and narrated a new HBO Films documentary My Mom Jayne, which explores the legacy of her mother, Jayne Mansfield.

Mansfield was a famous pin-up girl in the 50s and 60s, before she tragically died in a car accident, aged 34, when Hargitay was only 3. Hargitay explores her mother’s life and ends up unveiling a secret she kept for nearly 30 years.