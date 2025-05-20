Mariska Hargitay Walks Cannes 2025 With Family, but Fans Notice a Curious Detail About Her Son
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit queen Mariska Hargitay made a super rare appearance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet with her family. Along with her husband and co-star Peter Hermann, Hargitay power walked the Cannes red carpet with her three children, sons August and Andrew, and daughter Amaya. Fans were absolutely smitten by the family and couldn’t help but notice a curious detail about her older son, especially after she revealed a massive secret about her life.
Mariska Hargitay debuted at Cannes 2025 with a secret.
Mariska Hargitay, better known for playing Olivia Benson in the long-standing TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, made her directorial debut at Cannes 2025. Hargitay both directed and narrated a new HBO Films documentary My Mom Jayne, which explores the legacy of her mother, Jayne Mansfield.
Mansfield was a famous pin-up girl in the 50s and 60s, before she tragically died in a car accident, aged 34, when Hargitay was only 3. Hargitay explores her mother’s life and ends up unveiling a secret she kept for nearly 30 years.
At the premiere, Hargitay also came clean about her parentage. She revealed that her biological father is not Mickey Hargitay, the man who raised her and whose name she carries. It is Nelson Sardelli, an Italian singer with whom Jayne had an affair in Europe while she was still married to Mickey.
The documentary received a 5-minute standing ovation post the screening, and Mariska Hargitay also claimed that the making and airing of the documentary “unburdened” her.
Eva Mendes was one of the first to react to the news of the documentary, writing, “WOW, how incredibly beautiful in all ways. Just wow. Cannot wait.”
Fans seemed blown away by her effortless Cannes style, as one declared, “My goal in life is to look as beautiful as Mariska Hargitay at 61! Like fine wine.” Another gushed, “Your face card never declines. Hollywood classic beauty. This is what we call making an entrance and being remembered.”
Mariska Hargitay made a rare appearance with family.
Fans were also smitten with Hargitay’s rare family appearance, as they posed on the red carpet in the sweetest way. Along with her husband, Mariska was accompanied by their oldest, August, who they welcomed in 2006, as well as Amaya and Andrew, both adopted in 2011. For this do, Mariska looked resplendent in a dark pink sequin gown with a black silk Bardot neckline. She added on black silk gloves, with a side-sweep that showed off a magnificent pair of drop earrings.
18-year-old August and 13-year-old Andrew looked dapper in black tuxedos, matching their dad, down to the bow ties. 14-year-old Amaya also wore a glittery black dress with diamanté detailing, and altogether they took the collective breath of their fans away. Everyone on Instagram seemed to gush, “What a gorgeous family.”
Keen-eyed fans noticed this detail about her son, August.
With great-looking parents like Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, August sure had some good genes to bank on. But fans also found a strong resemblance between August and Nelson Sardelli, claiming, “Wow, her son August looks so much like her biological dad.”
Here are a few photos of Sardelli, although Mariska is clear about one thing. Nelson Sardelli may be her biological father, but she is Mickey Hargitay’s daughter.
While Mariska Hargitay arrived at Cannes 2025 with her family, Kim Kardashian walked to the 2025 Met Gala with her daughter, North West. Here, too, fans seem to have discovered a curious detail.