Meghan Markle Goes Make-Up Free in Recent Video and Fans Spot Sweetest Detail

Meghan Markle recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for an iconic pop star's generous gesture, but fans noticed a sweet detail, hidden in her sweater. Interestingly, the Duchess of Sussex also went make-up free for the video, and fans appreciate both her natural beauty and great heart.

Meghan Markle was waiting for a special package.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex rejoined Instagram on January 1, choosing a simple handle, that says “meghan.” Her first post was showing her running towards the beach, bending down, and then writing 2025 in the sand. Since then, she has also posted about her show in Netflix, and her beloved pooch, Guy, who sadly passed way. In her fourth IG post, Meghan started the video by saying, “I was just told that something arrived that I have been waiting for,” as she walked through her home with a definite air of excitement. She then let out a joyful sigh, after the camera panned to a box filled with stuff, apparently waiting for her. She also went on to explain that how she and her husband, Prince Harry, had “about two or three weeks ago” visited a community in California that had been reduced to ashes, due to the recent wildfires.

She wanted to do something for a teenager.

As she met various people in the community, she came across a mother who was looking at the damage done to her home with her 15-year-old daughter. Said the Suits actress, “This mom had found a couple of things. As I was talking to her, I turned around, and I saw this young woman,” Meghan said, referring to the teenage girl. “She lives there, and her mom shared something with me, and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which is as we were meeting them, that all she’d been looking for in her home was the T-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to.” Meghan explained that in the family’s hurry to evacuate, the teen had left the top in either the washing machine or dryer, but now everything was nothing but ash.

Just a small gesture, that might have meant the world.

The Duchess of Sussex also said that while she did not know Billie Eilish personally, she decided to reach out and arrange for the T-shirt, for the teen to have something amidst nothing. The With Love, Meghan star then showed off all that Eilish had sent over, like a full care box, with various items including clothes and a lunch box. The Barbie singer had also autographed it all, and Meghan gushed over Eilish's largesse, thanking her for the gesture. “This is going to mean so much to her,” she continued to say, while thanking Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for their help in getting “this over the line.” Fans gushed over Markle for being sweet enough to arrange something this meaningful, as one commented, “She will be over the moon! It’s so nice you were able to do that for her!❤️” Another gushed, “Her heart is so pure… she understands that it’s the little things in times when we feel lost that anchor us. Very sweet.” Another wrote, “My goodness, this is just the bestest. That young woman is going to be totally blown away. Love this for her. Thank you for your kindness.”

Many noticed the sweetest detail in Meghan Markle's clothes.

Another sweet detail noticed by some fans was hidden in Meghan's crew neck sweater. The names of her children, Archie and Lilibet, were embroidered on the neck, in cursive handwriting. Clearly this momma has tons of love, for her children and others. Fans felt the love, as one commented, “That is so wonderful and cute!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Another remarked about her going natural, “You're still pretty without makeup, less is more anyway.” Others had more to say, “And, what a voice!!! How lucky Lilibet is. Archie is a genius.”