Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Getting Married, but It’s Her Fiancé Who’s Stealing the Spotlight

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was on “Cloud Nine” after getting engaged, Paris admitted, “It’s terrifying. It’s a leap. It’s exciting, and it’s thrilling, and it’s a big step.” She added, “I know that I made the right choice.”

Now, the Habit actress is knee-deep in wedding planning, “I just started working with a wedding planner... He’s absolutely wonderful. We’re working on venues and dresses.”

To honor her dad, a source shared, “A lot of ideas are being thrown around like having a chair reserved for him with a photo of him on it or having his music be a part of the night.”