Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Getting Married, but It’s Her Fiancé Who’s Stealing the Spotlight
Love is in the air for Paris Jackson! The 27-year-old is engaged to Justin Long, and while she’s diving into wedding planning, her heart is still very much with her late father, Michael Jackson.
“Her dad is always front and center on her mind, she still feels incredibly connected to him, so it’s important to her that he be a big presence for her at the wedding,” a source close to the 27-year-old told a news outlet.
Paris and Justin first connected in June 2023 after working together on her 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Their bond quickly went from professional to romantic.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she was on “Cloud Nine” after getting engaged, Paris admitted, “It’s terrifying. It’s a leap. It’s exciting, and it’s thrilling, and it’s a big step.” She added, “I know that I made the right choice.”
Now, the Habit actress is knee-deep in wedding planning, “I just started working with a wedding planner... He’s absolutely wonderful. We’re working on venues and dresses.”
To honor her dad, a source shared, “A lot of ideas are being thrown around like having a chair reserved for him with a photo of him on it or having his music be a part of the night.”
Though they confirmed the engagement in December 2024, fans first noticed a gorgeous ring on Paris back in September at Paris Fashion Week.
“Paris isn’t the type to give wedding planners too much rope, and will be adding her own touches throughout. Most importantly, she wants to keep Michael as close to her as possible.”
Fans keep noticing one thing.
Meanwhile, fans have been buzzing about her fiancé — not just for the engagement, but because he’s relatively unknown to the public. Some were initially confused, thinking she was engaged to the actor Justin Long, but it’s just a name coincidence. Despite the mix-up, what matters most is how happy Paris looks — and how personally she’s shaping her big day.
“Ok, DIFFERENT Justin Long. Got it. Phew.” © texxed / Reddit
“Dude needs to change his name. There’s only 1 Justin Long!” © unknown / Reddit
Meanwhile, her brother Prince Jackson has also been going through some exciting life changes of his own.
