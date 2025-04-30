Michael Jackson’s Son “Blanket” Adopts New Nickame as He Explores His Own Identity

In the interview, Bigi shared his respect for the history and creativity that defined his father’s work, but he also highlighted the importance of making a positive impact on the world. He remarked, “That’s what each of us want to do, make some things that people hopefully enjoy but also that benefit their lives.”

His dedication to climate activism reveals a strong concern for the environment and a sense of duty to future generations.

Following Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, Bigi, along with his siblings Prince Michael Jackson I and Paris Jackson, was raised by their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.



Today, Bigi lives independently in a mansion in California.