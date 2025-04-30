Michael Jackson’s Son “Blanket” Adopts New Nickame as He Explores His Own Identity
Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Prince Michael Jackson II, who was famously known as “Blanket” for many years, has made a significant move in reshaping his identity by choosing a new nickname. Born in 2002 through a surrogate, he was originally given the name “Blanket” because his father often used a blanket to cover his face, ensuring his privacy from the public eye.
This nickname remained with him throughout his early years, but in 2015, he opted to rebrand himself as “Bigi” Jackson. This change symbolized a new phase in his life, one where he sought to distance himself from the legacy of his childhood name.
Despite being the son of one of the most legendary figures in music, Bigi has shown little interest in pursuing a career in music. Instead, he has become a passionate advocate for environmental issues, with a particular focus on combating climate change.
In a 2021 interview, Bigi discussed his dedication to addressing climate change and emphasized the importance of raising awareness about this urgent global issue.
In the interview, Bigi shared his respect for the history and creativity that defined his father’s work, but he also highlighted the importance of making a positive impact on the world. He remarked, “That’s what each of us want to do, make some things that people hopefully enjoy but also that benefit their lives.”
His dedication to climate activism reveals a strong concern for the environment and a sense of duty to future generations.
Following Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, Bigi, along with his siblings Prince Michael Jackson I and Paris Jackson, was raised by their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
Today, Bigi lives independently in a mansion in California.
The public’s response to Bigi’s name change and his dedication to climate activism has been largely positive. Many have applauded his strength in dealing with the loss of his father and for his determination to make a meaningful impact on the world. Supporters have also expressed admiration for his focus on climate change, wishing him success in his efforts.
Though he comes from a renowned musical family, Bigi has openly acknowledged that he does not share his father’s talents in singing or dancing. Instead, he is directing his energy toward raising awareness about environmental issues and inspiring others to take action against climate change.
It's undeniable that Michael Jackson was one of the biggest stars to ever rise to fame. However, for Bigi, he was simply family—and that makes their bond even more precious, as family is one of the most valuable things we have.